3 killed, 7 wounded in New Year's Eve shootings across Philadelphia

The new year did not stop gun violence from raging across the city of Philadelphia as police report 10 shootings including three homicides happened in the early hours of 2021.

Police in South Philadelphia say a man was shot and killed on the 100 block of West Ritner Street just minutes after the clock struck midnight. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was struck in the thigh and died at Jefferson Hospital just before 1 a.m.

Investigators say two more men were fatally wounded less than 20 minutes apart in shootings across the city.

Philadelphia Police Inspector Derrick Wood tweeted a 26-year-old man died after being shot in the head and body on the 2500 block of South 66th Street just before 4:30 a.m. Minutes later, in North Philadelphia, police say an unidentified man showed up at Temple Hospital with critical gunshot wounds and later died.

Before midnight, police say two men were shot while driving on the Schuylkill Expressway which caused their car to crash and flip onto its roof. Investigators on Friday said a 19-year-old is expected to survive despite being shot 11 times. A 20-year-old passenger is also stable with a gunshot wound.

Further violence raged in North Philadelphia overnight as a New Year's morning shooting happened mere blocks away from more gunfire on New Year's Eve. Police say a 46-year-old was shot in the foot around 10:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of North 9th Street. Hours later, a 19-year-old was struck in the hip on 1100 Montgomery Ave. Both are expected to recover.

A third person wounded by gunfire in North Philadelphia is expected to survive after he walked to Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back and leg.

Meanwhile, in Center City, police reportedly arrested a suspect after a 22-year-old woman was shot twice in the arm and hip inside an apartment. This was the only shooting of the night where police were able to capture a suspect.

Included in the violence, police also reported two stabbings in Center City and North Philadelphia. Both victims, a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, are expected to recover according to police.

