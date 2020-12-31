Police: 15-year-old boy shot and killed in alleyway in West Oak Lane

article

Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in West Oak Lane.

According to 35th district officers, the deadly shooting happened in an alleyway on the 1900 block of 68th Avenue just after 1 p.m.

The victim, who police have not identified, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection to the homicide. Investigators do not know what sparked the gunfire.

