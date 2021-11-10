3 plead guilty in health care scam involving orthotic braces

article

Two New Jersey men and a Florida man have pleaded guilty to running a health care fraud scheme involving orthotic braces.

Nicholas Defonte and Christopher Cirri both of Toms River, New Jersey, and Pat Truglia of Parkland, Florida, pleaded guilty to commit health care fraud.

They're scheduled for sentencing in March; messages seeking comment were left with their attorneys.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the three and others had hidden financial interests in companies that made the devices and owned and operated call centers that processed orders.

The three defendants were accused of causing losses of approximately $50 million to health care programs.

