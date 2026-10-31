3 shot, 2 killed in separate Philadelphia shootings minutes apart

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The Brief Philadelphia Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened on Saturday, Oct. 31. Two people were killed: a 15-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man. The three shootings happened in separate parts of the city in less than half an hour.



Two people were killed and a third was injured in separate shootings across Philadelphia on Saturday that happened within just minutes of each other.

Three shootings in 26 minutes

Timeline:

The first shooting was reported at 6:49 p.m., according to PPD, in West Philadelphia. When officers responded to the 1200 block of North Redfield Street, they found a 40-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police took the man to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead just after 7:15 p.m.

Just one minute after the first shooting, another shooting was reported in Port Richmond. Officers were called out to the 3600 block of Richmond Street, where they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:18 p.m.

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A third shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the Fairhill area. Officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the hip in the 200 block of East Cambria Street. First responders took that man to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition as of Saturday night, according to police.

Investigations underway

What we don't know:

Police searched all three scenes, but did not recover weapons at any of them. No arrests have been made as of Saturday night.

Officials asked anyone with information about any of these shootings to contact investigators at 215-686-TIPS (8477).