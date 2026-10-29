Two 19-year-olds charged in gunpoint robbery spree across Philadelphia

The Brief Two 19-year-old men are accused in a series of gunpoint robberies across multiple Philadelphia neighborhoods, police say. Jaiden Bethea and Kyeme Hunter face seven counts of robbery and related charges with police investigating a possible eighth incident. Police say the robberies occurred on Oct. 2, Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 and targeted people carrying bags, purses or backpacks.



Philadelphia police have arrested two 19-year-old men in connection with a series of gunpoint robberies that spanned multiple neighborhoods earlier in October, according to Central Detective Division investigators.

Jaiden Bethea and Kyeme Hunter are facing multiple charges for at least seven robberies that police say targeted people carrying bags, purses or backpacks in Center City and North Philadelphia among other locations.

What we know:

According to police, the seven robberies took place on Oct. 2, Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 in the 9th and 22nd Police Districts.

Investigators say evidence could also link the suspects to an eighth robbery.

Police have identified the suspects as Jaiden Bethea and Kyeme Hunter. Bethea faces charges including criminal conspiracy, robbery, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Hunter was charged with criminal conspiracy, robbery, firearms violations, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Jaiden Bethea (Left) and Kyeme Hunter (Right)

Investigators say the robberies happened on Oct. 2, Oct. 4 and Oct. 6. Throughout these dates, people carrying bags, purses or backpacks in Center City, North Philadelphia and other neighborhoods were targeted at gunpoint.

Police are currently investigating evidence that could connect Bethea and Hunter to an eighth robbery in the area.

What's next:

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information about these incidents to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093. Police also encourage anonymous tips by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

What we don't know:

Detectives are working to determine whether the suspects could be responsible for other robberies in the area, according to police.