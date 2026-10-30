Juvenile in critical condition after scooter, pickup truck crash in Bordentown Township

The Brief Route 130 and Route 662 in Bordentown Township reopened after a crash involving two scooters and a pickup truck left a juvenile critically injured and an adult also hurt, according to dispatch. The incident led to road closures for several hours. Authorities have not shared further details.



Authorities closed Route 130 at Route 662 in Bordentown Township for several hours as investigators looked into a crash involving two scooters and a pickup truck with front passenger side damage, as seen from SKYFOX.

What we know:

The crash was first reported after 2:30 p.m. and left a juvenile with critical injuries, who was flown to Cooper Hospital, and an adult, also a scooter operator, with injuries, dispatchers said. Further details on their conditions were not available.

What they're saying:

"There’s been multiple accidents right there alone, and I have witnessed that people don’t stop at that crosswalk. They are literally stopping on the crosswalk," said Tara Mikell, who lives by the crash site.

Neighbors also describe traffic and safety worries around the crosswalk and parking areas nearby.

"You get a lot of kids with scooters and their bikes in this parking lot as well as that one and then this little area right here. Sometimes it’s a little unsafe for them," said Barbara Stephens, who lives near the crash site.

Abby Beckner witnessed the crash from her apartment window.

"I heard screaming, so I looked out and I see people rushing over. I see a couple of other people stopping their cars," she said. Beckner noted that while she often sees kids on scooters, this is the first scooter crash she’s witnessed in the area.

Residents urge drivers to pay extra attention to children in the area.

"Look for kids and everybody because the kids like playing on the hill here, and there is a lot of kids on scooters but just watch out," said Beckner.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional information about the identities or current conditions of the injured, and it remains unclear if or when charges might be filed.