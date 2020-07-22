3 stabbed on floor of Atlantic City's Tropicana casino, 4 arrested

article

Three men were stabbed on the floor of a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with one sustaining serious injuries.

New Jersey state police said they arrested four men at the Tropicana Atlantic City shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday in connecting with the stabbings.

One of the men arrested was also one of the men stabbed. The Atlantic City prosecutor’s office did not respond to an email request for further information on the charges.

Atlantic City’s nine casinos reopened on July 2 at 25% capacity and with the requirement that all customers wear masks.

