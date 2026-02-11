Average NJ property tax bill tops $10K; thousands of homeowners challenge billions in assessed value

article

The Brief More than 15,700 property tax appeals were filed across New Jersey in 2025. County tax boards approved over $2 billion in assessment reductions statewide. Some counties saw significantly more appeals than others, with some counties accounting for more than half of all filings.



New Jersey property owners filed 15,717 tax appeals in 2025, and county tax boards approved more than $2 billion in assessment reductions, according to official state data.

What we know:

The New Jersey Division of Taxation’s 2025 Property Tax Appeals Summary shows a total of 15,717 appeals filed across all counties.

Those appeals covered $24,784,736,464 in assessed property value, according to the report.

County tax boards granted $2,061,916,644 in total assessment reductions.

The report includes all property classes, including:

Residential (Class 2)

Commercial and industrial (Class 4)

Farm properties

Vacant land

Residential regular properties accounted for 9,524 appeals, representing the largest share of filings.

A "For Sale" sign is displayed outside of a house in Oradell, New Jersey, U.S., on Friday, May 1, 2015. The number of Americans who signed contracts in March to buy previously owned homes climbed after the biggest increase in more than four years, a Expand

By the numbers:

Appeal filings varied by county. Monmouth County (2,541), Hudson County (2,496), Essex County (1,887) and Bergen County (1,631) recorded the highest number of appeals in 2025. Combined, those four counties accounted for 8,555 of the 15,717 total appeals statewide — approximately 54% of all filings.

State data also shows significant variation in average residential tax bills by municipality. The statewide average residential tax bill was $10,340 in 2025.

Examples of municipalities above $20,000:

Millburn (Essex County): $26,298

Deal (Monmouth County): $25,585

Rumson (Monmouth County): $23,607

Examples below $5,000:

Camden City: $2,167

Trenton: $3,793

Salem City: $4,027

Putting the number in context

New Jersey has approximately 2.6 million taxable residential properties statewide, according to state statistics.

With 15,717 total appeals filed in 2025, that represents roughly 0.6% of properties statewide.

While fewer than 1% of properties filed appeals, those filings covered nearly $25 billion in assessed value — underscoring the financial stakes involved in property tax assessments in a high-tax state.

The 2025 appeals data includes residential, commercial, industrial, farm and vacant land properties.

How assessment reductions affect taxpayers

Property taxes are based on a municipality’s total budget and the combined assessed value of taxable properties.

When a property’s assessment is reduced through a successful appeal, that property pays taxes on a lower assessed value. The municipality’s overall budget, however, does not automatically decrease.

As a result, unless local spending is reduced, successful appeals can shift a portion of the tax burden to other taxable properties within the same municipality.

Property taxes are the primary source of funding for local schools and municipal services in New Jersey, and for many households and business owners, annual tax bills represent one of their largest recurring expenses. The appeals process provides a formal mechanism to challenge assessments when owners believe their property has been overvalued.

Big picture view:

New Jersey has one of the highest property tax burdens in the United States. According to data from the Tax Foundation, New Jersey ranks at or near the top among states for effective property tax rate — the percentage of a home’s value paid in property taxes.

State data shows the average residential property tax bill in New Jersey was $10,340 in 2025.

In that context, 15,717 property tax appeals were filed statewide in 2025, resulting in more than $2 billion in reduced assessed value. Appeals are filed when property owners believe their assessed value exceeds market value.

The state’s Chapter 123 equalization ratios also show variation among municipalities in how assessed values compare to estimated market values. Those ratios are used in tax appeal determinations.

Rising inflation in recent years has increased the cost of housing, utilities and everyday goods, adding to financial pressures for households across the state. In a state with some of the highest property tax bills in the country, those costs can compound, particularly for residents on fixed incomes or with limited flexibility in household budgets.

What's next:

Property tax appeals are filed annually through county tax boards. Property owners who believe their property is over-assessed may file appeals in accordance with state deadlines.

How you can appeal

Property owners in New Jersey who believe their property has been over-assessed may file a tax appeal with their county tax board.

Appeals must typically be filed by April 1 of the tax year, although the deadline may be extended to May 1 in municipalities that have undergone a revaluation or reassessment.

Property owners generally must provide evidence that their property’s assessed value exceeds its market value. This often includes recent comparable home sales or a professional appraisal.

If the county tax board grants the appeal, the assessed value may be reduced. Property owners may also appeal county board decisions to the New Jersey Tax Court.

More information about the appeals process is available through each county tax board and the New Jersey Division of Taxation.