3 U.S. Marshals shot issuing warrant in the Bronx

Police descended on Ely Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx where three U.S. marshals were shot Friday.

The marshals were shot at about 5:30 a.m. while attempting to issue a warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Massachusetts, sources told FOX 5 News. The officers were taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three U.S. Marshals attempting to issue a warrant were injured in a shooting in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. (FOX 5 NY)

The suspect, Andre Sterling, 35, was shot and killed. A second suspect was injured in the shooting. Sterling was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts State Trooper last month. He was believed to be armed and dangerous. Why he ended up in the Bronx was not clear.

SkyFox was over the scene where police could be seen gathered outside 4085 Ely Avenue off Edenwald Avenue. An investigation continued hours after the shoot out.

