3-year-old boy shot inside West Philadelphia home: police

The Brief A 3-year-old boy was shot in the foot inside his home in West Philadelphia. Police responded to the incident on the 900 block of North 42nd Street. The shooting is believed to be accidental, but the exact circumstances are unclear.



A young boy is recovering after a shooting incident inside his home in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Police were called to the 900 block of North 42nd Street just before 5:00 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

The incident occurred in a back bedroom where the boy lives with his father and his father's girlfriend.

The child's father took him to the hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental, but they are unsure of the exact circumstances.

They have not determined who was holding the gun when it fired.