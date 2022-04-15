3-year-old shot in finger during horseplay with older relative, police say

Authorities say a 3-year-old child was shot in the finger while attempting to horseplay with his older relative Friday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1600 block of South 54th Street around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that a 3-year-old was shot in the finger and a 20-year-old was grazed in the forearm. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe that the 20-year-old, who is legally permitted to carry, had a gun in the front pocket of his hoodie. Pace said the gun came loose when the 3-year-old jumped on his older relative and accidentally fired as he tried to secure it.

"It's very fortunate that no one was more seriously injured, given the risk associated with the way these two were interacting with eachother," Pace said.

Pace did not specify which finger was hit by the bullet. He said doctors are working to save the finger.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter