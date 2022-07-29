30 bullets fired in Frankford double shooting, police say

article

Police are investigating a double shooting that left two injured on Friday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue.

Officials say police found two gunshot victims, including a 50-year-old woman who was shot in the leg and a 36-year-old man who was shot in the lower back.

They were both transported to Temple University Hospital, where the woman is in stable condition and the man remains critical, according to police.

Authorities say 30 spent shell casings were found at the scene and they are believed to be from two different caliber weapons.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police say.