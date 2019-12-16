34-year-old man shot in front of North Philadelphia home

article

Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot in front of his North Philadelphia home overnight.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 3600 block of North Marvine Street.

Police said the victim heard three gunshots and was struck twice in his lower torso. Shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

