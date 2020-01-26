34-year-old woman killed after car crashes into wall in East Fairmount

article

A woman has died following a single-car crash in East Fairmount.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the 2700 block of Kelly Drive.

Police said the 34-year-old woman was a passenger in a 2007 Audi that lost control and crashed into a brick wall.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to her injuries a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The 37-year-old male driver was hospitalized in stable condition.

Kelly Drive was shut down for nearly three hours as authorities investigated. The road has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

