4 people killed, 4 missing in Bucks County flash flood: officials

Four people were killed and four are missing, after a massive flash flood event Saturday evening in Bucks County, due to torrential rain fall, authorities in Bucks County confirm.

Officials said thunderstorms dumped upwards of four inches of rain in an hour at General Washington Memorial Boulevard near Washington Crossing and the surrounding area around 5:30.

The deluge overtook occupied vehicles near the river, prompting multiple crews to assist in a search and rescue. Four people were confirmed dead and four are missing, according to Bucks County officials.

Authorities said they were going to work through the night.

In addition, many roadways across the eastern portion of Bucks County were closed, due to roads that are broken due to the heavy rainfall or downed trees.

In Lower Makefield Township, River Road, between Mt. Eyre and Woodside roads were closed, as well as Taylorsville Road, between Aqueduct and Hilltop roads. Taylorsville Road, between Maplevale and Highland roads, is closed because of road and bridge damage.

Officials anticipate the roads will be closed for an extended period of time. All motorists should these areas until cleanup takes place and the damaged roads are repaired.