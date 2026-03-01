Family seeks justice 5 years after Chuckie Maude's murder in Philadelphia

The Brief The family of Charles "Chuckie" Maude is approaching five years without answers after the 24-year-old father was shot and killed in Port Richmond. There is still a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Chuckie Maude’s death. Maude's family has launched the CM3 Foundation to raise money for families of homicide victims.



As the anniversary nears, his family continues to seek justice and has started a nonprofit to help others facing similar loss.

Family continues search for answers after 24-year-old father killed

What we know:

Charles Maude was shot and killed inside his car on Emerald Street after dropping off his youngest daughter at his mother’s house, according to Philadelphia Police and his family.

Surveillance video released by police shows two men approaching his car, and investigators believe the men were in a white four-door sedan last seen heading southbound on Kensington from Allegheny.

What they're saying:

"We have no closure, we have no answers, so we just keep going on," Charles Maude, father of Chuckie Maude, told FOX 29's Kelly Rule.

"Time does not heal, his children don’t have a father, we lost our son, a brother, we deserve, they deserve, he deserves justice and that’s what we want," Jennifer Meleski, Chuckie’s mother, added.

The family says they have sent information to police over the years and believe there are people who know what happened.

In December, the family launched the CM3 Foundation to raise money for families of homicide victims. Earlier this year, they were able to help their first family—relatives of someone who supported them after Chuckie’s death.

"When I saw this happen to her and her family, we just wanted to make sure we were there to help her," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, told FOX 29.

"I’m hoping that we can grow and keep raising more money and keep helping more families," Charles Maude added. "Every dollar that we raise and every dollar that we redistribute to a family is in honor of my son, so every dollar literally keeps my son’s name alive."

A $50,000 reward remains for information

What you can do:

There is still a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Chuckie Maude’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests or named suspects in the case. It is unclear if any new leads have developed since the release of the surveillance video.