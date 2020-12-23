4 shootings reported within an hour overnight in Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is dead and at least five people are wounded following a night of gun violence in Philadelphia, according to police. Between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., officers responded to four shootings, including a double shooting that wounded a 16-year-old boy.

Investigators in Kensington say a 20-year-old man was shot in the hip while driving his car on the 3100 block of G Street around 11 p.m. The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Around the same time in North Philadelphia, officers say a 19-year-old was found fatally shot in the head inside a bedroom on the 2400 block of West Sergeant Street. The victim, later identified as Darrell McQueen, was pronounced dead at Temple Hospital before midnight.

The spate of gun violence continued in Kensington where police say a 16-year-old and a 21-year old were injured on the 2600 block of Coral Street. Both victims were rushed to Temple Hospital and are expected to recover.

Minutes later police say a 41-year-old woman arrived at Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left foot. According to investigators, the victim was shot on the 2700 block of North Hutchinson Street in Philadelphia's Logan section.

As Tuesday turned to Wednesday, officers in North Philadelphia report one person was injured in a midnight shooting on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue. The 38-year-old victim is expected to recover, according to police.

Advertisement

Investigators from the Philadelphia Police Department are working to determine the events surrounding the gunfire. No arrests have been reported in connection to any of the shootings as of Wednesday morning.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest