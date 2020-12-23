Police: 19-year-old man shot, killed in Strawberry Mansion

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of West Sergeant Street.

A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot to death, but there is no further word on possible motive.

Police have not yet announced any arrests, but an investigation remains under way.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest