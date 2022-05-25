4 shot while walking to prom party in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Authorities say four people, including two teens, were shot while walking to a prom send-off party Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 19-year-old man was struck in the side and brought to the hospital by police in critical condition.

A 19-year-old girl, her 34-year-old mother and a 60-year-old man suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to the legs, Small said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened when a gunman rode past the four victims on a mountain bike and fired at least 9 shots from a semi-automatic weapon.

"They were about to send this young male and female, they were going to go to a prom, and that's why everyone was getting together and having a party," Small said.

The entire shooting was captured on surveillance camera from a property that's owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, Small said.

Advertisement

It's believed that the 19-year-old man was the shooter's intended target and the other three were hit by stray gunfire.