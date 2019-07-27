4 suspects sought after home invasion, barricade in Frankford

article

Police are investigating following a Frankford home invasion that turned into a barricade situation overnight.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on the 4600 block of Worth Street.

A barricade was declared by police after four armed men allegedly entered the property.

Police say a cell phone was taken from the home, but the residents were able to safely escape.

SWAT officials entered the house around 7 a.m. and cleared the scene with negative results.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.