4 wheels stolen from car in Overbrook; 2 men sought

Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole all four wheels from a parked car in Overbrook last week.

Surveillance footage show the two men on the 1400 block of 67th Street between 2:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. The men remove the tires from a Mazda sedan and wheel them individually to a driveway on the 6700 of North Carlisle Street.

Police say the men returned multiple times with tools and cinder blocks to place under the vacant wheel well.

The estimated value of the wheels and tires is around $3,500.

Investigators describe one suspect as a white man in his late teens or early 20s with dark hair and light facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored t-shirt, black Nike shorts and black sneakers at the time of the alleged robbery.

The second suspect is said to be a black man in his late teens or early 20s. Police say he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark boots.

Advertisement

Anyone with information can call investigators at 215-686-8477.