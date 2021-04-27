4,000 vaccine doses set to expire Thursday at Pennsylvania Convention Center

Thousands of vaccine doses are set to expire Thursday at the FEMA mass vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center due to decreased interest, according to the health department.

Philadelphia Department of Public Health spokesperson James Garrow tells FOX 29 in a statement, 4,000 doses will expire if they are not used by Thursday, April 29.

If you’ve been on the fence, the city says now is the time to step up and get your vaccine.

"If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, it has never been easier to protect yourself. If you have been vaccinated, it has never been easier to show your loved ones how important they are to you by bringing them to get vaccinated," Garrow said.

No appointment, ID or insurance is need for vaccination at the convention center. There are many transportation options available to meet the needs of residents traveling to the site, including SEPTA. Free passes are available for people to return home.

For more information, please click here.

