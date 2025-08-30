41-year-old shot while driving in Trenton, hits police car and injures pedestrian

article

The Brief A fatal shooting incident in Trenton, New Jersey, left one man dead and four other people injured on Friday night. The deceased victim, identified as 41-year-old Andrew Coates, was shot and lost control of his vehicle, striking a police car and injuring a pedestrian. Two police officers and a second shooting victim were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.



Police in Trenton are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead, resulting in injuries to four others, including two police officers.

What we know:

The incident happened late Friday night when police responded to a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds of gunfire in the city, according to Trenton Police.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Friday, August 29, 2025, Trenton police were in the area of North Olden and Ohio avenues when they were alerted to a shooting. As patrol officers responded to the scene, their vehicle was struck by a car driven by a shooting victim, later identified as 41-year-old Andrew Coates of Trenton.

Coates was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

In addition to Coates, four other people were injured. An adult male pedestrian on the scene was struck and injured by Coates' vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

A second shooting victim, also an adult male, arrived at the hospital separately with a gunshot wound to his right leg and is in stable condition.

The two Trenton police officers in the patrol vehicle were also taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation also revealed that two unoccupied vehicles and a residence on Indiana Avenue were struck by gunfire. No one in the residence was injured.

It is currently unclear how the events unfolded, how many shooters there were, and if the shooting victims were targeted. The location of the second shooting victim at the time of the shooting is unclear, as the report from police only states he arrived at the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.