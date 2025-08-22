45 cats, dogs removed from Annandale home in animal cruelty investigation

article

The Brief The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office is investigating allegations of animal cruelty at a home in Annandale, New Jersey. 45 animals — 37 cats and 8 dogs — were removed from the property. The investigation is active and ongoing.



45 dogs and cats were removed from a home in New Jersey after a search warrant was executed as part of an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty.

What we know:

According to the Office of the Hunterdon County Prosecutor, the search warrant was executed on August 18, 2025, at the residence on 197 Sidney Road.

The investigation resulted in the removal of 37 cats and 8 dogs. Seven of those animals were immediately taken to Crown Veterinary Specialists for veterinary treatment.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office and the Franklin Township Police Department are leading the investigation, with assistance from several other agencies.

This is currently an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office at (908) 788-1129 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (908) 785-9594.