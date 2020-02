article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman reported missing from Upper Darby in Delaware County.

Lisa Mariotti, 45, is known to frequent Upper Darby and Clifton Heights, according to police.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call 610-734-7693.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP