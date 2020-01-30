49ers flew entire staff and their families to Miami for Super Bowl LIV

The San Francisco 49ers flew its entire front office staff and their families to Miami to cheer the team on to victory in Super Bowl LIV.

The staff boarded a United Airlines flight on Thursday bound for Miami.

The franchise recognizes the hard work of all its members who've played an integral part in the team's success, including those off the field.

Come Sunday, the whole 49ers organization will get to witness the team and the Chiefs duke it out in Super Bowl LIV.

