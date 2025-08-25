5-alarm fire rips through automotive warehouse in Philadelphia

The Brief A 5-alarm fire broke out early Monday morning at an automotive warehouse in Philadelphia. No injuries were immediately reported, and it's currently unknown how the fire started. Hazmat officials told nearby residents to keep their windows shut to avoid potentially hazardous pollutants.



Firefighters battled a 5-alarm fire at an automotive warehouse early Monday morning in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a large warehouse on the 6800 block of State Road in Tacony just before 5 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Crews spent hours battling the blaze, dousing the flames with ladder trucks and boats that sprayed water from the nearby Delaware River.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Hazmat officials told nearby residents to keep their windows closed to avoid breathing in any harmful pollutants and smoke from the fire.

What we don't know:

Firefighters have not said how the fire started.