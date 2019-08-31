5 dead, 21 injured in shooting in Texas; suspect killed

article

An active shooter killed five people and left 21 others wounded in the Midland and Odessa, Texas, area on Saturday afternoon before that person was shot dead at a movie theater.

The killer was identified as a white man in his 30's, police said. His name was not released.

Earlier on Saturday, police in Odessa and Midland warned residents to stay away from public areas as they searched for the shooter, who was apparently targeting people at random. Initial reports were that there could have been two shooters. However, police said after the killer was killed that he had stolen a USPS truck midway through the afternoon, which is what led to the (incorrect) belief that there were two shooters in two cars.

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims," said Odessa Police on Facebook. They said that the shooter hijacked a US mail carrier truck and was in the area of 38th and Walnut.

The Midland Police Department said earlier Saturday that there were reports of two shooters in two separate vehicles. "The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van," police said on Facebook. "One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland."

Advertisement

Again, police later said that the suspect had stolen the second vehicle and shot several victims as he rampaged through the area.

The ATF said that agents were helping with the response to the shooting on IH-20 near Odessa.

Police in both locations, as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety, warned the public to stay indoors and stay away from any active scenes.

Students and staff at the University of Texas Permian Basin in Odessa have been told to stay in their dorm rooms or offices and not open the doors.

This is a breaking story being reported from Chicago. Check back for updates.