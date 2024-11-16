5 injured after 3-alarm blaze inside Bucks County duplex

Some frightening moments for residents in a Bucks County duplex where a fire inside grew to three-alarms, and five adults were hospitalized.

Crews were called to the 100 block of West Richardson Avenue Saturday morning, around 5 a.m., on the report of a fire.

When they arrived, they found the wrap-around front porch heavily engulfed in flames, with more fire inside.

Firefighters said some people escaped the blaze, while others had to be rescued.

Five people were hospitalized, with two of them being taken to Temple University Hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple firefighters worked for an extended period of time, attempting to bring the fire under control. Officials stated it was a "stubborn" fire, but was contained to the two units of the dwelling.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The residence was the scene of another fire in October, according to officials with the Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company. In that case, the fire was on the front porch and put out by a resident, when crews arrived.