500 backpacks filled for Philadelphia foster kids by student volunteers

The Brief Hundreds of Philadelphia foster kids will receive essential items thanks to student volunteers. The Alpha Phi Omega fraternity partnered with Comfort Cases to pack 500 backpacks. These backpacks will be distributed to local organizations like Methodist Services and Foster Strong.



Student volunteers are making a big impact on the lives of foster children in Philadelphia by providing them with much-needed items.

Volunteers pack backpacks for foster kids

What we know:

The Alpha Phi Omega national service fraternity is celebrating its convention and birthday in Center City.

As part of their public service commitment, they partnered with Comfort Cases to pack backpacks for foster kids.

The backpacks include blankets, hygiene kits, toys, and books.

Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases, shared, "We’ve actually packed close to 40,000 backpacks just this year alone. This is my 210th trip, and so we’ve done over 210 backpacks all over the country."

Youth in foster care often carry their belongings in trash bags.

These backpacks offer a more dignified and durable alternative.

Susan Taylor, an APO alumna and volunteer, explained, "Often times when kids leave their home, often in a hurry, they don’t get to pack their favorite clothes, they don’t get to take their toys with them. They often leave with just a trash bag. So this is our way of sharing a piece of home and care with them."

What they're saying:

Tiffany Cattaneo, a Foster Strong volunteer, expressed her excitement, "To be able to do it at this scale has been so great." She added, "I’m picking up 100 bags and delivering them within the next few days."

Philadelphia alone has roughly 4,500 children in the foster care system.

Across Pennsylvania, there are about 14,000 youth in foster care.