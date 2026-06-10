52 Philadelphia schools to close early Thursday, June 11 as heat strains cooling systems

The Brief 52 Philadelphia schools will dismiss early on Thursday, June 11, due to ongoing high temperatures. All in-person after-school activities at these schools are canceled for the day. Families are encouraged to plan for schedule changes and seek support resources if needed.



Fifty-two schools in Philadelphia will close early on Thursday, June 11, because of continued high temperatures and inadequate cooling systems in some buildings, according to a notice from the School District of Philadelphia.

Early dismissal and canceled after-school activities at 52 schools

The School District of Philadelphia said 52 schools will operate on an early dismissal schedule on Thursday, June 11. Early childhood programs in these schools will also follow the early dismissal plan.

All in-person after-school activities scheduled for Thursday at these schools are canceled, according to the district. Families are encouraged to plan ahead, and schools will share more details about dismissal times and pickup procedures.

Students are encouraged to wear lightweight clothing, bring a water bottle, and stay hydrated throughout the day. The district said it has made progress on cooling systems but some schools still lack adequate air conditioning.

Additional support and resources for families

The district recognizes that early dismissals can create challenges for families. Students and families can visit phila.gov for food and meal distribution resources and call 1-833-PHL-HOPE for free counseling and emotional support.

If families have questions, they can contact their child's school through ClassDojo, Google Classroom, or the Parent & Family Portal, according to the district.

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Oz Hill said, "While we know that in-person learning is the best environment for students, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority."

The district thanked staff and families for their support and encouraged everyone to stay cool and safe during the heat.