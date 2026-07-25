Mullica Twp. 15-year-old charged with manslaughter in fatal driver shooting

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The Brief Police found a 19-year-old driver with a gunshot wound after responding to a crash in Mullica Township on Friday night, July 24. Witnesses reported seeing two people run from the scene on foot before officers located two juvenile passengers. A 15-year-old from Mullica Township, identified by authorities as A.H., now faces aggravated manslaughter and several firearm charges.



A 15-year-old has been charged after a 19-year-old driver was found fatally shot inside a vehicle that had crashed in Atlantic County, prosecutors said.

What happened

Late Friday evening, Mullica Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near Route 30 and Snow Hill Road.

Officers found the driver, identified as Javonte Stallworth, 19, of Mullica Township, dead inside the vehicle. Prosecutors said he had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses told investigators that two people had run from the crash scene on foot.

Juvenile passengers detained

Police located and detained two juvenile passengers who had been traveling with Stallworth shortly after the crash, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both were taken to the prosecutor’s office for questioning.

Afterward, a 15-year-old from Mullica Twp., identified as A.H., was charged in connection with Stallworth’s death.

Charges filed

The juvenile was charged with:

Aggravated Manslaughter

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose

Possession of a Firearm Without a Serial Number

Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

The teenager was taken to the Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center to be lodged.

Investigation continues

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or submit an anonymous tip through the prosecutor’s office website at ACPO.Tips by filling out the form on the Submit a Tip page.