2 men wounded in separate West Philadelphia shootings; woman arrested in one case

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The Brief Two men were wounded in separate shootings in West Philadelphia overnight. Police said one shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, leading to the arrest of a 32-year-old woman. Investigators believe the second shooting may have happened during an attempted robbery.



Two men were wounded in separate shootings in West Philadelphia overnight, including one that led to an arrest and another that police believe may have happened during an attempted robbery.

Domestic dispute leads to arrest

Police responded to the area of Conestoga Street and Osage Avenue around 9:19 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

A 36-year-old man who had been shot arrived at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Cedar Avenue campus on his own.

He was later transferred to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Man shot during possible attempted robbery

Officers responded to the 800 block of North 39th Street around 12:25 a.m. Saturday for a second reported shooting.

Police found a 63-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the shooting may have happened during an attempted robbery.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

Investigations continue

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS.