52 Philadelphia schools to close early Thursday, Sept. 3 due to inadequate cooling systems

The Brief School District of Philadelphia will dismiss students early at 52 schools on Thursday, September 3 due to high temperatures. All in-person after-school activities at these schools are canceled Thursday. Families are advised to plan ahead and reach out to their schools for specifics.



Fifty-two schools in the Philadelphia region will operate on an early dismissal schedule Thursday, September 3, because of continued higher-than-normal temperatures, according to the School District of Philadelphia. The District said some schools still do not have adequate cooling systems despite recent progress in upgrades.

Dozens of schools affected by early dismissal Thursday

Families with students at the 52 listed schools are being asked to plan accordingly as early dismissals will affect both regular and early childhood programs inside these buildings. The announcement said schools will provide further details on specific dismissal times and pickup procedures.

Students are being encouraged to dress lightly and bring water bottles to school for hydration, according to the District. "

We encourage students to wear lightweight clothing, bring a water bottle, and stay hydrated throughout the day," said Oz Hill, Deputy Superintendent of Operations.

Below is a list of school programs that are shifting to early dismissal Thursday. (*) Schools have PreK/Head Start on-site. (**) Schools are ED/EY schools.

AMY Northwest

Bache-Martin*

Blaine, James*

Building 21

Catharine, Joseph*

Comegys, B.

Comly, Watson

Cooke, J.

Crossan, Kennedy

Disston, Hamilton**

Dunbar, Paul**

Emlen, Eleanor*

Fell, D Newlin

Fox Chase

Franklin, Ben HS

Girard, Stephen

Harding, Warren

Henry, Charles

Hill-Freedman

Hopkinson, Francis

Houston, Henry

Howe, Julia

Jenks, Abram

Jenks, John S

Lamberton*

Lingelbach, Anna

Loesche*

Ludlow, James

McCloskey, John

McClure, A.*(**)

McMichael, M.*

Mitchell, Weir

Moore, J. Hampton

MYA

Olney Elementary

Overbrook ES

Parkway West

Patterson, John*

Rhawnhurst*

Rowen, William

Roxborough HS

Sayre, William

Sharswood, George*

Sheppard, Issac

South Phila. HS*

Spring Garden

Spruance, Gilbert*

Sullivan, James

Tilden, William**

The U School

Wagner, Gen. Louis

Washington, Martha

What we know:

The District confirmed all in-person after-school activities scheduled for Thursday at the 52 affected schools are canceled. The District said, "All in-person after-school activities scheduled for these 52 schools on Thursday are canceled."

Families who need help can check phila.gov for food and meal distribution resources or call 1-833-PHL-HOPE for counseling and support, the District said.

Extra resources and support for families

The District acknowledged that "unexpected shifts to early dismissals can create challenges for families." It said support is available for students and their families, including food, meal distribution, and emotional support hotlines.

For questions about school dismissals, parents are advised to contact their child’s school through ClassDojo, Google Classroom, or the Parent & Family Portal. The District also thanked families for their flexibility, stating, "The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families remain our top priority."

What we don't know:

The District did not specify the exact dismissal times for each school, saying families would receive additional details directly from their schools. It is also unclear how long the heat-related schedule changes might remain in place beyond Thursday.