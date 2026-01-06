$5M scratch-off ticket sold at Giant grocery store in Radnor Township

The Brief A scratch-off ticket purchased in Radnor Township won $5 million. The winning ticket was sold at a Giant grocery store. Pennsylvania Lottery officials confirmed the win.



A trip to the grocery store turned into a life-changing moment for one lucky individual in Radnor Township.

Money on the Mainline

Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced that a $5 million winning scratch-off ticket was sold at the Giant on East Lancaster Avenue.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The game, called "Monopoly Own It All," costs $50 per ticket.

What they're saying:

"It wasn't me. That was my response. It's right down the street from me, so I really wished it was me," said Kim Reid, a local resident who read about the win online.

Jane Riley, another resident, expressed her thoughts on the ticket price, saying, "The most I'd spend is 20 dollars. That's the most I'd spend."

While some residents, like Riley, are hesitant to spend on such expensive tickets, others were seen purchasing multiple tickets, hoping for their own stroke of luck.

One local shared, "I don't like wasting my money, especially in these times and everything, so it's a matter of I have to play to win."

What we don't know:

The identity of the $5 million winner remains unknown, and it is unclear if they plan to come forward publicly.