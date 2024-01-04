6 Eagles named to NFL Pro Bowl, 9 others will serve as alternates

article

Jason Kelce, DeAndre Swift and Hasson Reddick were among six Eagles named to the Pro Bowl, while nine others - including Jalen Hurts - were named alternates.

Kelce, who will make his 7th Pro Bowl appearance, will be joined by fellow linemen Lane Johnson (5th appearance) and Landon Dickerson (2nd appearance). A.J. Brown was also given a Pro Bowl nod for the third time in his career.

Dallas Goedert, Josh Sweat, Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, Jalen Carter, Darius Slay, Britian Covey and Jake Elliott will serve as alternates.

"As an older guy, you're really happy for younger guys to get noticed and be put on a pedestal of being a premier player in this league and recognized in that way," Kelce told the Philadelphia Eagles website.

The 2024 Pro Bowl games will take place a week before the Super Bowl on Feb. 1 in Orlando, Florida.