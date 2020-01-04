Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland excited for White House visit after Super Bowl LIV win
The Kansas City Chiefs are planning a visit to the White House after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV — their first championship in 50 years.
Eagles hire Celek, Barwin, Sproles to front office positions
Connor Barwin was hired as an assistant the general manager, while Brent Celek and Darren Sproles will serve as personnel consultants.
From ‘Andy Who?’ to Super Bowl champion Andy Reid
Big Red finally got his Super Bowl title thanks to Patrick Mahomes leading the resilient Kansas City Chiefsin another comeback in the playoffs, a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
'First class coach': Andy Reid secures first Super Bowl win
The Philadelphia Eagles and former quarterback Donovan McNabb congratulated their former coach, Andy Reid, on the championship win.
Jason, Travis Kelce bobblehead unveiled ahead of Super Bowl LIV
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a bobblehead pairing featuring Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles' Lane Johnson selected for third consecutive Pro Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson has been selected for his third consecutive Pro Bowl.
'That's my coach': McNabb congratulates Andy Reid on return to Super Bowl
"So happy for the guy," Donovan McNabb said of Andy Reid. "Best I ever had as a coach."
'You deserve it all': Eagles rookie Andre Dillard gifts mom new car
When Philadelphia Eagles rookie Andre Dillard was 15 years old, he told his mother that if he made it to the NFL, he would buy her a new car. Now, his dream has become a reality.
Eagles legend Harold Carmichael voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former Philadelphia Eagle Harold Carmichael has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Report: Jadeveon Clowney not fined for hit on Carson Wentz during NFC wild-card game
Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney was not fined for Sunday’s hit on Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz, according to a report.
Report: Eagles QB Josh McCown played second half of playoff game vs. Seahawks with torn hamstring
According to multiple reports, Eagles back-up quarterback Josh McCown played the second half of the Eagles playoff game against the Seahawks with a torn hamstring.
NFL doctor calls Wentz ‘heroic’ for reporting concussion
The NFL's chief medical officer called Carson Wentz "heroic" for reporting his concussion during Philadelphia's playoff loss and disputed the notion the league's system failed the Eagles quarterback.
Eagles part ways with OC Groh, wide receivers coach
Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson announced Thursday that the team will part ways with Offensive Coordinator Mike Groh and Wide Receivers Coach Carson Walch.
Eagles fans can bid on Carson Wentz's custom Dodge Challenger
Fans can bid on the green machine and a portion of the proceeds will go to Wentz’s Audience of One Foundation.
Report: NFL to review Clowney’s hit that injured Carson Wentz
NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reports the NFL is reviewing the first quarter hit for a possible fine against Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
What the Eagles need to address this offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) cleaned out their lockers on Monday and headed off to an offseason filled with uncertainty. Here's what they need to address.
'All in God's plan': Wentz speaks after head injury, Eagles playoff loss
"Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game," Wentz said. "It’s all in Gods plan, not mine! Trusting in him."
Eagles' Zach Ertz guts out playoff loss with kidney, rib injuries
"I knew if there was a chance and I didn't play, I couldn't look my teammates in the eye knowing that I could have played and helped them out," Ertz said.
Russell Wilson leads Seattle Seahawks past Eagles 17-9
After Jadeveon Clowney knocked out Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles.
Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field light the night Eagles green
The sky in South Philadelphia was lit up in Eagles green Saturday, in honor of the Wild Card playoff game Sunday between the Birds and Seattle Seahawks.