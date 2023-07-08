6 killed after Cessna plane crashes in Riverside County's French Valley

An investigation is underway in Riverside County after a plane carrying 6 people crashed near the French Valley Airport Saturday. There were no survivors.

Authorities responded to the area near Auld and Briggs roads around 4:16 a.m. on a report of a Cessna aircraft down in a field. The plane crashed in Murrieta, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The plane, which had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, was fully engulfed in flames and burned around an acre of brush in the area, officials said.

All 6 people on board died at the scene, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

This is the second plane crash reported this week in the same area.

On Tuesday, a plane with four people aboard also crashed near Murrieta. One person was killed.