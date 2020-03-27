Expand / Collapse search

61-year-old man killed in Moorestown house fire; 3 residents escape

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Burlington County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
SKYFOX flew over the scene Friday night.

MOORESTOWN, N.J. - A man was killed in a Burlington County house fire on Friday.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on Moore Street in Moorestown.

Three residents were able to escape the fire, according to police.

After the fire was extinguished, the body of a 61-year-old man was discovered inside. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

