61-year-old man killed in Moorestown house fire; 3 residents escape

A man was killed in a Burlington County house fire on Friday.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on Moore Street in Moorestown.

Three residents were able to escape the fire, according to police.

After the fire was extinguished, the body of a 61-year-old man was discovered inside. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

