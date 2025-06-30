69-year-old woman struck by vehicle at corner store in North Philly: police

article

The Brief A 69-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle that was intended to strike another person, police say. The incident occurred at a corner store in North Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. This is an ongoing investigation by Philly police.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at a North Philly corner store that left a 69-year-old woman hospitalized.

What we know:

On Saturday at around 2:30 p.m, police say a vehicle struck a woman on the 1300 block of West Somerset Street.

According to Philly police, as the woman was opening the door to a corner store, a vehicle that was intentionally trying to hit another female, struck the 69-year-old instead.

The striking vehicle, a silver KIA sedan, then fled eastbound on Somerset Street.

The victim was taken to Temple University for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.



