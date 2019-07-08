7-Eleven Day: Get a free Slurpee on Thursday

article

7-Eleven Day is upon us!

On July 11, convenience store customers can enjoy a free small Slurpee drink between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Customers can get a second free Slurpee when they download the 7Rewards app. The coupon in question can only be used starting July 12 and is valid for 30 days.

Free Slurpees can also be delivered to customers' door on July 12 through the 7NOW app.

More deals, including $1 Jalapeno Cheddar dogs, $1 Big Bite hot dogs and $1 slices of pizza, will be available on July 11.

For more information, visit the 7-Eleven website.