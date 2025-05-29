Phillie Phanatic named second-sexiest MLB mascot: Who beat the fan favorite?

article

The Brief The Phillie Phanatic made the list of MLB's sexiest mascots. Coming in second place, the iconic mascot was beaten by the Diamondback's Baxter. Phillies manager Rob Thomson also made an appearance!



Envy is about to make the Phillie Phanatic even greener after this latest snub!

What we know:

The Phillie Phanatic was just named the second-sexiest mascot in the MLB in a recent ranking by BetUS.

A staple at every Phillies game, the iconic mascot's "fun and energetic ENFP personality and over 200,000 Instagram followers" secured the No. 2 ranking.

So, who beat out the Phillie Phanatic for the sexiest mascot? Baxter, the mascot of the Arizona Diamondbacks!

"Baxter is not only a crowd favorite with his ESFP personality, but he also has 23,000 followers on Instagram," BetUS said. "His looks are as hot as his personality, donning red—one of the world’s most attractive colors."

Dig deeper:

The Phanatic wasn't the only Phillies team member to make the list!

Rob Thomson ranked as the second most attractive manager in the MLB, behind Dave Roberts, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.