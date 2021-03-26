7 shot outside Golf & Social in Fishtown, police say

Philadelphia police say seven people were shot after an altercation escalated to gun violence outside the Golf & Social in Fishtown.

26th District officers were called to the scene for a reported robbery around 8 p.m. Friday.

Officers found two gunshot victims who were taken to Temple University Hospital. They later located additional victims between the ages of 17 and 42.

According to police, three of the victims are in critical condition while four are listed in stable.

The altercation is believed to have started inside the club and spilled onto the street.

Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

