7 suspects sought in quadruple shooting that killed 32-year-old woman Friday

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate seven men they say were involved in a quadruple shooting that left a woman dead on Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 31 on the 2500 block of Ingersoll Street.

Police say seven men, all armed, exited two vehicles near the intersection of 25th and Master Streets and began firing indiscriminately at other people in the area.

A 32-year-old woman was killed and three men were injured after as many as 30 shots were fired.

After the assault, the suspects got back into their vehicles, described as a dark Chevrolet sedan and dark Buick SUV. The vehicles were last seen heading west on Master Street from 25th Street.

Police have only described the suspects as Black males, mostly wearing dark clothing and face masks or coverings.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction.

