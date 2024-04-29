Kensington residents meet with Philly police leaders to address ongoing drug, crime problem

Residents living in Kensington, one of Philadelphia’s most troubled neighborhoods, sound off face to face with police and city leaders about the drugs and crime they say they witness every day.

Philadelphia Police Department leadership attended the meeting to tell the community about a plan they have will be in effect soon and reminded them it’s a tough job with results that won’t be seen overnight.

Philly's Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and his deputy commissioners came out to hear from anyone who wanted to voice whatever gripes, fears and hopes they have about their neighborhood.

Rock ministries hosted the meeting across Kensington Avenue and nextdoor to some of the convenience beer & liquor selling stores that many see as magnets drawing those sitting on the sidewalk who didn't come inside for the meeting.

The scene illustrates some of what the concerned community spoke about.

"Jasper Street convenience store 24 hours, that needs to be closed down. It needs to be shut down by a certain time or just completely shut down. The squatter houses that they're selling drugs out of, they need to go," said one resident. "We're reporting them and nothing's being done."

"This is a very sad situation that we got to live in. I can't leave my grand kids outside," said another resident.

‘We have people that will play music til the wee hours of the night at very, very loud volumes," said another attendee. "You can't even hear in your house with the air conditioning on and not hear your TV in your house."

Among Mayor Cherelle Parker’s first three laws she signed a few weeks ago was one on Kensington store curfew hours.

The layout on how to enforce the plan to improve Kensington continues to get together.