Hope For Hallie color run raises awareness for suicide prevention

Suicide continues to be one of the leading causes of death among teenagers in this country, and one Delaware County couple has turned the tragic suicide of their daughter into a mission to help others.

16-year-old Hallie Jackson loved to run track, so what better place to hold the Hope for Hallie color run than Rutgers Avenue Field in Swarthmore.

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej spoke to Hallie’s parents, who gave insight on who she was and the importance of Hope For Hallie.

"She’s up there right now looking down on us. She's probably laughing a little bit, definitely has a big smile on her face," said Kevin Jackson, Hallie’s father.

Hallie Jackson always had a big smile on her face, so when she took her own life four years ago, it left a huge hole for her family, who decided to do something positive in her honor.

"After Hallie’s passing so many teenagers, so many parents were reaching out to us, sharing their stories, their struggles, their challenges, and we realized that we weren’t alone in this," said Christine Jackson, Hallie’s mother.

They started Hope for Hallie, an organization that provides free therapy for kids in crisis.

Its color run event raises not only money but awareness to help the many teenagers who’ve turned to them for support .

"I’m 21. I’ve been doing it since I was 16," said Dizari Hunter of Swarthmore. "I feel great it helped me a lot to talk to someone and get all that out and even get feedback that I never knew that I needed help and a really great way."

Davona Jackson teaches at Haverford High School and says students have so much pressure on them nowadays.

"They don’t always feel like they can talk to somebody and that’s why Hope for Hallie’s been great because it does offer resources to kids who need it and we’re just trying to remind kids that there are places that they can go in order to help that manage the stress that they’re experiencing," said Jackson.

Hallie's parents know she’d be so proud and know that they will continue to make a real difference for young men and women struggling with mental health issues, just like she did.

"The fact that they are reaching out, and they are willing to share is indescribable really brings me to tears, but it warms my heart to know that we are possibly changing and saving lives," said Hallie’s mom. "Definitely reach out too. it’s definitely a good idea to let it out too. I definitely don’t recommend keeping it in cause there’s people that will definitely listen."

So many teens and young people are really struggling. If you know someone who needs help, or would like to donate to Hope for Hallie, head to their website.