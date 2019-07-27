74-year-old woman with dementia missing from South Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an endangered 74-year-old woman reported missing from South Philadelphia.

Albertha Newborn, 74, was last seen at 5:45 p.m. Friday on the 1600 block of South 31st Street.

Newborn is described as 4-foot-9 and 150 pounds with a heavy build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hear. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with blue jeans.

Police say Newborn has dementia and frequents the area of Southwest Philadelphia and Darby, Pennsylvania.

Anyone with any information regarding Newborn's whereabouts is urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.