76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. broke a rib when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday, the team said.

The 27-year-old Oubre was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit. He was released a few hours later.

The team officially ruled Oubre out for a game Sunday night and said in a statement he would be re-evaluated in about one week.

The Sixers said Oubre was walking near his home in downtown Philadelphia when he was struck.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center on November 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia police said in an email to The Associated Press that Oubre was struck at about 7 p.m. while crossing the road at Spruce and Hicks streets in Center City, and that he was taken to Jefferson hospital. Police went on to say Oubre Jr. was struck by a silver vehicle that was speeding on Spruce and trying to head south on Hicks. At that point, Oubre Jr. was hit by the car, near the driver's side mirror. The car then fled the scene. Officials say Oubre Jr. was also treated for injuries to his hip and leg.

Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.

The 76ers are home Sunday and play Indiana.