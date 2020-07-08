79-year-old man suffering from dementia reported missing from Point Breeze

article

Authorities are searching for a 79-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing from Point Breeze on Wednesday morning.

Police say Frank Sutton was last seen leaving his residence on the 1900 block of Point Breeze Avenue around 11 a.m.

Sutton is described as 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair. Police do not know what he was last seen wearing.

According to authorities, Sutton is known to frequent the area of 4th and Washington Streets and 4th and Greenwich Streets.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frank Sutton is asked to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.

