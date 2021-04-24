90-year-old Trenton man arrested for fatally shooting neighbor, police say

A 90-year-old Trenton man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor, according to police.

Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to a home on Sheridan Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Nearby detectives found a woman outside the home suffering from gunshot wounds, according to an update from the department.

Clent Morris, 90, was later found inside the home with an eye wound, police said. Officers arrested Morris and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to investigators the neighbor, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Morris and the neighbor knew each other and had disputes in the past. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force will file charges upon completion of the investigation, police said.

